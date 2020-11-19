By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected armed robbers while they were in operation at Iju Ota and its environs.

The Ogun State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday gave the name of the suspects as Bamidele Oluwashina, 31; Adebowale Kehinde, 32 and Oluwasegun Abayomi.

They were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu Divisional headquarters at about 9:30pm that robbers have invaded Iju Love bus stop and tipper garage wielding dangerous weapons and dispossessing people of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Ishola Job mobilized his patrol team to the scene and engaged the robbers in gun duel leading to the arrest of one of them at the scene.

The entire area was cordoned off while police intensified search for other members of the gang with the help of members of the community, two other members of the gang were sighted trying to escape in a tricycle and they were promptly arrested.

One of the victims of their robbery, Tosin Ajayi who received machete wound on his head by the robbers was taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

One cut to size locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also appealed to general public not to allow cultists to fester in their area as they were associated with all forms of violent crime.

Ajogun also assured the people of the state that the command’s violent crime Intervention squad is battle ready to combat any violent crime across the state.