Nollywood actress, Khadijat Ayoade has said yes to her heartthrob and best friend.

The actress confirmed it via her social media account today.

However, Khadijat noted that she couldn’t keep the news to herself but didn’t reveal who the lucky man is.

See what she wrote below;

“What a good time to be alive!

I am not much of a PDA person but damn! I Love LOVE! I am a big emotional teddy bear when it comes to relationships

Hey Babe, I am not promising it’s going to be all easy but I am promising it’s going to be all worth it!

I said YES to my best friend

I can’t keep this one to myself alone!”

Khadijat is best known for her performance in the 2016 film titled Ookun. She is also known for starring in Ayewo and Iya Ibadan.