The Nigeria Police Force has unveiled a Cybercrime Reporting Web Portal, with the IGP Mohammed Adamu promising whistleblowers of confidentiality.

The portal which can be accessed by clicking on the link https://incb.police.gov.ng/ is part of efforts directed at ensuring ease of crime reportage by members of the public.

The police hoped the portal will enable prompt investigation, arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of cybercrime and other related offences.

DSP Frank Mba said the portal caters for complaints pertaining to cyber crimes.

With this, victims/complainants can now report cases of cybercrime online, at any time and from any part of the world.

The cases are promptly attended to by the Cybercrime Unit of the Force domiciled with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Abuja and the newly created Cybercrime Unit at the INTERPOL Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The new portal will provide updates on achievements being recorded by the Nigeria Police.

It will, among other things, avail the citizens knowledge of basic cyber-related issues such as emerging cybercrime trends, the modus operandi of the cyber crooks.

It will also offer tips on how citizens could make themselves less vulnerable within the cyberspace.

The police urged potential users of the portal to ensure that only correct and accurate information, devoid of deliberate falsehood, misrepresentation and misinformation, is provided when filing complaints.