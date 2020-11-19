The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi has lauded the impact of the late chairman of Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Bishop Olusola Ore.

He stated this during the service of songs organised in honour of the late chairman of the board held at the chapel of Christ the light, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.

According to the commissioner, Bishop Ore’s life and time was to be celebrated because he lived a good and impactful life.

“I call it a celebration of life because our brother lived a good life and left good legacies as a father, a pastor, an administrator and a family man, for these reasons we should all celebrate him because he has gone to be with his creator,” Elegushi noted.

Taking solace from 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18, the commissioner admonished the family to be of good courage, saying that nobody could question God’s authority for taking the bishop to his side.

Elegushi stated that the comfort and solace is that Bishop Ore has gone to be with the Lord while stating that everybody is bound to be with the Lord at a time which is unknown to anybody and that “we all have to strive to live a good life.”

Elegushi noted that the late bishop was a man of few words and always ready to serve while bringing his wealth of experience to bear. While extolling his virtues of humility and deep sense of humor, the commissioner said that the body of Christ woukd surely miss him.

“Our prayer is that God will comfort his widow and also the give the entire family the fortitude to bear this great loss, our loss as a family, State and church is heaven’s gain,” Elegushi averred.

The commissioner stated that the Government would ensure that the indelible marks he left behind were not rubbed off. He prayed that God would comfort and support the immediate family while charging the members of staff of LSPWCB to keep the flag flying despite the demise of Bishop Ore.

In her tribute, the board secretary of LSPWCB, Mrs Yetunde Gbafe said the late bishop Ore was an amiable, humble and indefatigable leader.

She noted that the late bishop was a giant in the Lord who lived an exemplary life of uncommon service in the vineyard of God.

Mrs Gbafe stressed that in the Christian board, Bishop Ore was a great mentor and a true servant leader.

“During his tenure as the board chairman, the number of pilgrims airlifted for holy pilgrimage increased geometrically from 288 in 2016 to 1001 in 2019, he also contributed immensely to the enhancement of the image and public perception of Lagos State in the holy land,” she said.

Mrs Gbafe added that he would be missed by the staff and members of the board for his outstanding leadership qualities, words of wisdom, counsel and spiritual guidance.

Delivering a sermon during the service of songs, with the topic “Teach us to number our days,” the bishop metropolitan of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ikeja, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite stated that death would come when it would come but that what was most important “is how we all live our lives.”

He noted that during the tenure of Bishop Ore as the board chairman of LSPCWB, it was peaceful and that there was no crisis.

Rev Adegbite also delivered the condolence message of the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Supo Ayokunle.

Hon Tunde Temionu, a board member of LSCPWB, in his testimonial stated that Bishop Ore was a man who carried everybody along and that as far as the board was concern he has left his footprint on the sands of religious intellectualism.

Another board member, Pastor David Deile said bishop Ore was like a brother to him and that they shared a lot of things in common.

There were also testimonials from Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi, former Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Anthony Fasipe, South West Commissioner, Nigeria Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and other board members of LSCPWB.

Bishop Olusola Ore died on Monday 26th October, 2020. He was the Chairman, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) and also the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter.