By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said the game is over for lawless Okada riders and ordered full enforcement and clampdown on belligerent riders, including tricycle operators.

In the last few days, Okada riders have taken over major roads and expressways in Lagos, driving against traffic and on BRT lane.

They have also attacked Task Force officials trying to regulate the law.

On Tuesday, a mob of Okada riders attacked task force officials in Mile 2, vandalising three vehicles and injuring one para-military officer.

On Wednesday, another mob of Okada riders attacked and chased away task force officials in Ikeja and damaged BRT buses.

But at a news conference in Ikeja on Thursday, the Lagos State Government said “the game is over for Okada riders.”

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said in the last few months, the state had witnessed lawless activities of okada riders as they violated the traffic law of the state and perpetrated crime.

Oladeinde directed all law enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Vehicles Inspection Services, VIS, the Nigeria Police, Lagos Task Force and others, to begin immediate enforcement of the law.

He also warned vehicle owners to desist from plying one-way and driving on BRT lane as anyone caught would face the wrath of the law, saying it was not going to be business as usual.

Oladeinde said a joint task force would be set up to aggressively enforce the road traffic law with immediate effect.

The commissioner said for the avoidance of doubt, okada and tricycles remained banned in six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

He said the LGs and LCDAs are: Apapa LG; Lagos Mainland LG; Surulere LG; Ikeja LG; Eti-Osa LG; Lagos Island LG; Onigbongbo LCDA; Ojodu LCDA; Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA; Iru-Victoria Island LCDA; Lagos Island East LCDA; Apapa Iganmu LCDA; Yaba LCDA; Itire-Ikate LCDA; and Coker-Aguda LCDA.