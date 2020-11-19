By Taiwo Okanlawon

The management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reacted to an advertisement purportedly announcing ”NAN Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Portal – www.nan.ng” on a certain media platform.

The advert cautioned applicants against paying money to anyone, urging them, however, to provide their email addresses in the comment section so that they (advertisers) could reach them.

But NAN management, while reacting to the advert on Wednesday in Abuja, dismissed it as fake and cautioned members of the public against being duped by anyone.

“This is to alert the public that the media outfit is at present NOT recruiting neither does it announce its recruitment plans on social media.

“Obviously, the purported vacancy advertisement is the handiwork of fraudsters determined to dupe unsuspecting Nigerians.

“NAN management has, therefore, dissociated itself from the platform as it urges Nigerians to disregard the vacancy advertisement.”