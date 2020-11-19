Gunmen holding six assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) have demanded N100 million for their release.

The policemen who have been held hostage for over a week were attached to the Mobile Police Squadron 6, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Eight ASPs were on their way to the Zamfara State Police Command on transfer when they were ambushed in Dogondaji area of Katsina State and taken into the forest.

The kidnapped officers were said to be 12 initially.

But the PUNCH has now reported they were eight.

A source told the newspaper: “While being taken away, two of them escaped and one of them was shot in the leg though he didn’t die.

“He found himself at a village and the villagers took him to a police station, and he was taken to a hospital.

“The other six officers are still with the bandits who are demanding N100m ransom.”

It was gathered that the victims’ families were attempting to raise N3 million for the release of the captives at N500,000 each.

A senior police officer said the commander of Mopol 6 could not account for the men when asked about their abduction.

Instead, he referred inquiries on the missing men to the Zamfara State Police Command.

Borno police spokesman Edet Okon said there was no reported case of policemen from the Command being abducted.