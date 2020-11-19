By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City have announced that coach Pep Gurardiola has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, would see Guardiola’s commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016.

The club said since Guardiola’s arrival, he has had a transformational effect on the playing style.

He has also guided the team to eight major trophies.

Guardiola so far at Man City has a 74 percent match win rate having won 181 of the 245 matches since he took charge.

The Spaniard expressed delight after signing the new contract.

He said that since his arrival, he has been made to feel welcome at the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner.

Guardiola said the challenge is for City to continue improving and evolving.

He said he is very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.