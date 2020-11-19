The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has intercepted a total of 624 bags of foreign rice of 50kg each and 214 kegs of petrol of 25kg each after the EndSARS protest.

The command’s Area Comptroller, Mrs Uche Ngozi, said this during a post EndSARS press briefing of the command on Thursday in Ibadan.

Ngozi said the officers of the command were back at their border posts in their zeal to carry out anti-smuggling activities.

She said that the nationwide EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums across the nation and this forced the security operatives to concentrate on protection of their facilities.

“Smugglers leveraged on this opening to perpetuate their nefarious activities along the borders.

“We have further sharpened our intelligence and increased synergy with other sister agencies and took the bull by the horn to nip these smugglers in the bud with maximum intelligence gathering.

” Since the EndSARs protest, we have made a series of interceptions along various unapproved routes which has helped us with 624 bags of 50kg each of foreign rice with Duty Paid Value of N27,033,240 and 214 kegs of 25 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which will be auctioned and proceeds remitted accordingly,” the comptroller said.

She said that the command had made seizure of 11,481 bags of foreign rice, 91 gallons of vegetable oil, 1,694 used tryes, 39 cars among others from February till date.

She said the DPV of the seized items within this time frame stood at N619,348,335.

The comptroller commended the officers and men of the command for their steadfastness and zeal to carry out anti-smuggling activities within their area of responsibility.

She also commended other security agencies in the state and community leaders for their cooperation and synergy during the EndSARS protest.