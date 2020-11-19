By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has welcomed the selection of eight Nigerian-American basketball players in the 2020 NBA Draft.

According to the NBBF, the selection marks a new dawn for basketball progress in the country.

The eight players were drafted for the NBA as Nigeria prepares for next year’s Olympics Games.

This marks the first time eight players with Nigerian origin would be selected for the draft.

Similarly, it marks the first time two players born in Nigeria Achiuwa and Azubuike would be selected in the first round.

The NBA draft is an annual event dating back to 1947 in which the teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) can draft players who are eligible and wish to join the league.

Usually, college basketball players are selected and international players are also eligible to be drafted for selection.

In this year’s NBA Draft, one of the Nigerian players selected is sons of Alex Nwora, former D’Tigers coach.

Jordan Nwora was drafted by Milwaukee Bucks.

Udoka Azubuike was drafted by Utah Jazz.

Precious Achiunwa was also drafted by the Heat, while American-born Isaac Okoro was picked by Cleveland Cavaliers.

Onyeka Okongwu and Zeke Nnaji were drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets respectively.

Daniel Oturu was drafted by the Timberwolves but could be traded to the Knicks and Desmond Bane joined Boston Celtic.