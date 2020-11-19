By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the story being told by popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally called DJ Switch is fake news.

Lai Mohammed lamented that celebrities used their social media handles to purvey fake news during the #EndSARS protest and that the government would not let the trend continue.

The minister attacked DJ Switch, saying she was one purveyor of fake news during the #EndSars protest as she claimed she had authentic evidence of mass killings.

Mohammed said instead of her to present evidence, she chose to escape from the country on claims that her life was in danger.

The minister reiterated that the army has said they never sought after her and that he knew the police never declared her wanted.

Mohammed questioned DJ Switch’s motive, saying she has become a suspect. “Her conduct thus becomes suspecting. Who is she fronting for? What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? He asked.

He asked why she is not presenting evidence she has to the panel, saying that she was desperate for asylum in another country.

“If she was so desperate for asylum in any country, does she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country just to achieve her aim? In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for what she is, a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces.

“At this juncture, we want to appeal to countries that have made hasty judgement on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from the EndSARS crisis to endeavour to seek and find the truth,” he said.