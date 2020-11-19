By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called for the sanctions of an international television channel, Cable News Network, CNN over what he described as an ‘irresponsible report’ of what happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

CNN had released a detailed report using multiple videos with timestamps that the military was present at the toll gate and shot at protesters, a shooting which lasted from 6:43 p.m. until at least 8:24 p.m.

According to the media organization, it also spoke to a number of live witnesses as well as family members of victims from that night.

However, Lai Mohammed, while addressing a press conference on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath on Thursday, said CNN goofed in its report by relying on unverified videos already circulating on social media.

The minister further said, “this should earn CNN a serious sanction for the irresponsible report”.

Details later….