President Muhammadu Buhari played host to Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, at Aso Rock on Thursday.

The President hosted the governor a few hours after his formal declaration for the All Progressives Congress.

However, Umahi was led to Aso Rock by APC National Caretaker Chairman and Yobe governor, Alhaji Mai Buni.

The governors of Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa and The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were also at the meeting.

Umahi had said he joined APC on November 10 when speculations were rife that he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also urged his supporters not to castigate the state’s National Assembly members and others who did not defect with him from the PDP to the APC.

He said: “Do not castigate them because they are looking for something and will come back when they get it.

“They are my children and I love them very much as the father of the state.”

Umahi also boasted that Ebonyi is presently 99.9 per cent APC.

“We have the deputy governor, speaker of the House of Assembly, 110 state executive council members, 1,200 executive assistants, senior technical assistants and technical assistants and 374 LGA liaison officers together in this agreement.

“We also have 400 members of boards and commissions, 560 LGA management committee members, 130 LGA supervisors, the entire chairmen of the 13 LGAs, party chairmen in the councils, legislators among others in this movement,” he said.