By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his well wishes to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as he clocks 63.

In a statement released by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, Buhari congratulated Jonathan over his life journey.

He appreciated him for bringing honour and goodwill to the country.

Buhari highlighted the former president’s political sojourn in the country.

He noted that Jonathan’s dedication has kept him working as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

“The President notes, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali”.

President Buhari then prayed that God should grant Jonathan longer life, good health, and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity, the statement read.