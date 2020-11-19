By AbdulFatai Beki/Ilorin

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq on Wednesday presented to the state assembly a bill to repeal the law granting payment of monthly pension to former Governors and the deputy governors.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, announced the presentation of the Bill during Wednesday’s plenary while reading the Governor’s message to the House

The presentation of the executive bill was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to do so, amid scarce and dwindling resources.

The Speaker, while presenting the governor’s request, said the bill was tailored toward realising the cardinal objective of the state government on prudent management of resources.

All members at the plenary unanimously agreed that the bill had passed first reading after the presentation of the governor’s request for consideration.

Danladi later referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate the bill for deliberation during the next legislative sitting of the House.

In 2018, the state assembly had amended the law to suspend payment of pension to former senate president Bukola Saraki, following public outcry that he was collecting money also as senate president.