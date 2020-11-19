By Abankula

There are now 3,073 Nigerians hospitalised for COVID-19, latest data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) showed.

Lagos, which reported 142 new cases on Wednesday has more has 1,306 on admission, more than 30 percent of the total.

Oyo followed with 390 cases and FCT Abuja comes third with 378 cases.

Nasarawa, which abuts Abuja has 147 cases still on admission in its isolation centres, Ondo 98 ad Ogun 94.

In the last 24 hours, 120 hospitalised people were discharged.

The figures were part of the update reeled out by the NCDC on Wednesday, as it announced 236 new cases of infections.

The data showed that Lagos still leads in daily infections.

Ogun, Kaduna, FCT Abuja also reported double digit infections.

The NCDC reported one death, which it said it wrongly credited to Edo State.

“On the 18th of November 2020, 236 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria”, the NCDC reported on its website.

“Till date, 65,693 cases have been confirmed, 61,457 cases have been discharged and 1,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, it said.

Here is a breakdown of cases on Wednesday:

Lagos-142

Ogun-19

Kaduna-15

FCT-14

Imo-14

Rivers-14

Plateau-6

Katsina-3

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-2

Oyo-2

Cross River-1

Kano-1

Taraba-1