Three Nigerians declared wanted by Singapore Interpol have been arrested by the cybercrime unit of the police. in Lagos.

One of them was found with 50,000 email addresses of people being targeted for business email compromise.

The Nigerians were identified as 32 year-old Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere a.k.a Ceeceeboss TMT, 34 year-old Ikechukwu Ohanedozie a.k.a Dozzy and 35 year-old Onuegwu Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz.

According to a profiling of the suspects released by the police on Thursday, Chidiebere resides at Lekki, Lagos State.

Ohanedozie is native of Aro-Ikpa in Abia State, while Ifeanyi resides at Prof’s Avenue, Umudagu, Mbieri, Mba-itolu LGA, Imo State.

DCP Frank Mba, the police spokesman, said the three suspects were arrested following Intelligence report received from INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate in Singapore.

The Interpol unit accused the Nigerian suspects of being the masterminds of engaging in global attacks engaging in mass email phishing campaigns and distribution of malwares aimed at stealing authentication data from browsers and email headers.

“Findings so far reveal that of the three suspects, Onuegwu Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz specializes in creating, designing, selling of phishing links and hosting malwares on website used by the gang for phishing and hacking purposes.

“He collects charges running into several millions of naira from other fraudsters he mentors and improves their phishing capabilities.

“Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere a.k.a Ceeceeboss TMT, a graduate of Business Administration from Imo State University specialises in business email compromise and hacking.

“A comprehensive forensic analysis reveals that he had in his laptop-computer over 50,000 email accounts and websites including passwords of various individuals and corporate entities across the world.

“He recruited the third suspect Ikechukwu Ohanedozie a.k.a Dozzy, a medical student of Imo State University, into the gang.

“Ikechukwu Ohanedozie sorts and profiles e-mail accounts to determine financial strengths of prospective victims and passes on information obtained therefrom to Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation and prosecuted in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015”.

According the DCP Mba, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in protecting the cyber space and bringing all cyber criminals to book.

He gave an assurance of confidentiality of all reports and complaints made to the Police new cyber portal.