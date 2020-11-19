Rilwan Sumonu and Damilare Akinwale on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly breaking into a Police Station to steal undisclosed litres of engine oil.

Sumonu, 24 and Akinwale, 31, of no fixed address are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 25 at Pencinema Police Station, Agege area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendants and some others at large broke into the police station with the intention to commit felony.

“The defendants stole several litres of engine oil whose value is yet unknown and which is the property of the Nigeria Police Force.

“They were caught during the act and handed over for prosecution,” Emuerhi said.

He said that the offences contravened sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Chief J.A. Ajegun granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Dec. 14 for mention.