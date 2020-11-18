By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dr. Nuruddeen Isa, the commissioner overseeing Zamfara State Ministry of Solid Minerals has said that the state government does not own any goldfield rather it belongs to the federal government.

Dr. Isa said this while addressing journalists on Wednesday. The commissioner stated that the state government was not directly involved in mining activities.

“The state government doesn’t own any portion of the goldfields throughout the state and is not involved in mining activities, Isa said.

Isa disclosed that the state government used to buy gold from illegal miners to prevent them from being smuggled out of the country or get sold to bandits.

However, he said the state has placed a ban on mining activities as miners have been asked to get a permit from the federal government.

He said mineral resources belonged to the federal government and that anyone who wanted to mine them must get a federal license.