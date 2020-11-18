By Cecilia Ologunagba

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, announced the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Equateur province in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

WHO disclosed this in a statement issued from its Regional Office for Africa, Brazzaville, Congo.

“Today marks the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in DRC, nearly six months after the first cases were reported in Equateur Province.

“The outbreak took place in communities scattered across dense rain forests as well as crowded urban areas, creating logistical challenges.

“These were surmounted due to the leadership of the government and local communities, supported by the WHO and partners,’’ it said.

According to the statement, WHO congratulates responders and all those who tirelessly tracked cases and providing treatments.

It also thanked those who engaged communities and vaccinated more than 40,000 people at high risk and a wide range of partners for their support.

“Vaccinators used innovative cold chain storage to keep the Ebola Vaccine at temperatures as low as -80 degrees Celsius.

“The ARKTEK freezers can keep vaccines at very low temperatures in the field for up to a week and enabled responders to vaccinate people in communities without electricity,’’ it added.

It quoted Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, as saying, “Overcoming one of the world’s most dangerous pathogens in remote and hard to access communities demonstrates what is possible when science and solidarity come together.

“The technology used to keep the Ebola vaccine at super-cold temperatures will be helpful when bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa.

“Tackling Ebola in parallel with COVID-19 hasn’t been easy, but much of the expertise we’ve built in one disease is transferrable to another and underlines the importance of investing in emergency preparedness and building local capacity.”

NAN