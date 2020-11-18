The Management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state has urged graduates of the higher institution of learning to collect their certificates.

The university management made this appeal recently in a statement through the office of the registrar.

The Acting Registrar, C.I, Ehigiator in the statement said the institution is dismayed that many graduates of the university are yet to collect their certificates, thereby increasing the cost of storage and the burden of preservation of the uncollected certificates.

The statement reads:

“The Management of the University of Benin has noted with dismay that many graduates of the University of Benin are yet to collect their certificates, thereby increasing the cost of storage and the burden of preservation of these uncollected certificates.

With a view to reversing this trend, management has resolved as follows:

1. That all graduates of the University, who are yet to collect their certificates, are to do so forthwith or within three months of this notice without a charge.

2. That at the expiration of the three months of grace (15. November, 2020 — 15. February, 2021), the following charges shall be levied for certificates not collected within the period.

0-1 year of graduation FREE

1-5 years of graduation N5,000

6-10 years of graduation N8,000

11-15 years of graduation 12,000

16-20 years of graduation N15,000

21-30 years of graduation 20,000

31 years of graduation and above N25,000

PLEASE note that collection of certificates from the University of Benin is FREE when collected within one year of graduation.

Signed C.I, Ehigiator Ay. Registrar

Ag. Registrar & Secretary to Council CLARKSON I. EHIGIATOR, B.Sc, MPA (Benin)”