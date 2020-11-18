By Victor Okoye

Tunisia and Mali have joined 2019 finalists Senegal, holders Algeria as well as hosts Cameroon as the qualified teams for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was after both picked favourable results in match day four games.

Tunisia progressed in spite of a 1-1 draw with Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, while Mali went through after a 2-1 victory away to Namibia.

In Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles moved to 10 points on top of Group J after four matches and preserved their unbeaten run.

Tanzania moved to third with four points and two behind second-placed Equatorial Guinea to keep their qualification hopes alive.

In Windhoek, Mali went top of Group A and booked a ticket to Cameroon after a 2-1 win over hosts Namibia.

Sekou Koita and Moussa Doumbia scored the goals for Mali while Namibia’s consolation was scored by Elmo Kambindu.

The victory took the Malians top of the table with 10 points, two ahead of Guinea who dropped to second.

Namibia remain third with just three points off one victory.

The visitors were the dominant side in the opening half and deservedly went into the break 2-1 up.