By Jennifer Okundia

The much anticipated “Gratitude” album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Timaya has officially dropped.

It contains 15 tracks.

“Gratitude” comes after the musician released his hit singles Born to Win and Gra Gra.

“Thanks for riding with me #Gratitude the album is out now🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

I’ve got no features, but y’all will understand by tomorrow.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#chulobothersnobody #gratitude” he captioned his post on social media.

Listen to Love, No Limit and Don Dada below: