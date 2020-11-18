Gwen Stefani, currently a Season 19 Voice coach alongside Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, will not be part of the show’s upcoming 20th season.

This was made known just weeks after Gwen and Blake announced their engagement.

However, Nick Jonas will return to the show in 2021 to take the seat vacated by Gwen.

Jonas previously served as a coach for The Voice‘s 18th season — one of his team members, Thunderstorm Artis, made it all the way to the finals — before leaving his spot open for Stefani’s return in Season 19.

When the show returns for Season 20 in spring 2021, Jonas will coach alongside returning artists Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice wrapped its Season 19 Battles on Monday, with most TVLine readers picking Marisa Corvo, Ryan Gallagher and Larriah Jackson as the most impressive singers of the bunch.

The Voice also picked up the People’s Choice Award for Competition Show of 2020 on Sunday, beating out reality juggernauts like The Bachelor, The Masker Singer and RuPaul’s Drag Race.