Nigerian on-air personality and television presenter Stephanie Coker and her husband Olumide Aderinokun, are excited as their daughter Ariella clocked one today.

Coker, who recently got a role in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys 2, is also a presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV. She also featured as ‘Feke’ in the popular Nigerian TV Series Tinsel.

The couple held their wedding ceremony in 2016.

Stephanie penned the words “We prayed for this beautiful gift and were blessed with the most precious baby girl. Ariella Iremide Adunni is one today!!! @littlemissarie My fiesty remote loving chunky Ari🥰. Since your conception you have given your father and I nothing but joy. We’re so grateful to God for your life🤗🎉🙏🏾

Happy birthday Princess @littlemissarie Yay! Ari is 1”