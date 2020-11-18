By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has finally welcomed a son with his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi.

The monarch announced the arrival of the new prince on his social media on Wednesday morning.

He wrote; “To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” he added.

There were speculations few weeks ago that the Queen already gave birth.

But the Director of Media, Mr Moses Olafare told Newspot that the story was untrue.

“It’s untrue,” Olafare said.

Olori Naomi had disappeared from the public scene after she reportedly got pregnant.

Months back, the Ooni of Ife said that he would name his child after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, the 49th monarch of Ife.