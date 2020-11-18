By Joy Akinsanya

An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 39-year-old mechanic, Musiliu Owolabi, to death by hanging for killing his lover, Miss Afusat Idowu.

The court presided over by Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, convicted Owolabi on one count charge of murder.

She held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Owolabi was guilty as charged.

Dipeolu noted that murder contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Mr James Mafe, said that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 1, 2018, at Camp area of Abeokuta.

Mafe said that the convict took Afusat to a hotel for pleasure, adding that shortly after, she complained of stomach aches.

“The convict took her to his vehicle.

“On his way, he noticed she was dead and he secretly took the deceased to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried her without disclosing to anybody.

“The convict was arrested when a younger brother of the deceased went to a police station to complain that his sister, who told him she was going for a naming ceremony at Bode Olude area, never returned,” the counsel submitted.

He said that during an investigation, the police discovered that the convict was the last person who spoke with the deceased.

“On his arrest, he made a confessional statement to the police and took a police team where he buried his lover,” Mafe added.

NAN reports that the convict was arraigned on Nov. 12, 2019.