By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Saka Audu, the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State has denied reports that 50 persons died of a strange illness in Kogi State.

The commissioner said this in an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. Audu’s response was in response to Ujah Anthony Alewo, a lawmaker representing Olamaboro Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly’s claims that 50 people died of a strange illness in the state.

Audu said that 43 people died of the strange illness and the affected community is located in a border town in Enugu State.

According to the commissioner, the people confirmed dead died in a border town in Enugu State. Audu said “I have been in contact with the Commissioner for Health in Enugu State, we have discussed the issue and shared ideas. No such illness on the Kogi side of the divide. No death has occurred in our own region.

“However, we have alerted all the health stakeholders. We have communicated with the traditional ruler of Olamabaro Local Government Area,” he said.

The commissioner also dismissed rumours that there is no hospital in the community, stating that there is a primary health centre in the affected Local Government.

Ujah had claimed that 50 residents of Etteh Community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State died of an alien epidemic from September up till now. He said this while moving a motion of urgent public importance at the floor of the house on Tuesday.

The lawmaker demanded that the State Government should construct a Hospital in Etteh Community.