Sergio Ramos walked out of Spain’s Nations League clash with Germany on Tuesday with a potential injury blow now on the hands of club side Real Madrid.

Los Blancos captain went off before half-time and appeared to gesture to the back of his right thigh as he reached the touchline.

In a comfortable and perhaps historic night for Spain, news of a potential injury to their influential captain may come as a blow.

After the match against Germany, Spain head coach Luis Enrique expressed optimism that Ramos did not suffer a serious injury.

“We don’t believe the injuries are too serious or important,” Luis Enrique said at his post-match press conference.

“But it’s still an unpleasant moment for everyone. I feel bad for their clubs but this is how it is.”

It leaves Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in a perplexed state as the league champions have important games on their hands.

First, they travel to second-placed Villarreal on Saturday, knowing a win could take them to within a point of early leaders Real Sociedad at the top of the table.

Ramos, 34, recently scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid.

Then he became the most-capped player in European international history as he passed the benchmark previously set by Gianluigi Buffon.