By Abiodun Azi

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday celebrated its COVID-19 response team in appreciation of the efforts put in to manage the pandemic.

Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH, told newsmen at an event to mark the 2020 LUTH Day in Lagos that the response team is dedicated and alive to the dictates of the profession.

“We are gathered here today, not as a festival it used to be as LUTH Day to celebrate these heroes but to also appreciate our COVID-19 warriors who have treated more than 600 community patients free of charge.

“And we have learnt many lessons; when many of us fled when many thought the best thing to do was to shut the gates and not control the danger of community, they forged ahead.

“They are the true heroes of Nigeria. They are warriors to be celebrated. That is what we have chosen to do and of which means a lot to us.

“We have been so lucky not to be dying in droves in Nigeria like it is happening in America and Europe,’’ he said.

According to the CMD, the country’s health system has been challenged several times and the responses have been better than many other places.

NAN