Michael Adeshina

Lola Omotayo has once again waded into the feud between Peter and Paul Okoye.

Lola, the wife of Peter Okoye, reminded both of them not to forget they are brothers as they clocked a new age today.

Peter’s wife had earlier today celebrated her husband in a social media post, but couldn’t look away from the feud that has lingered for years.

Peter and Paul have both repeatedly tell fans not to imagine the comeback of the Psquare group.

And there are indications that the twin brothers have not had a decent conversation or meeting for years despite staying close to each other.

However, Lola Okoye has a message for them, telling them to respect and love each other.

Taking to Instagram, Lola Omotayo wrote;

“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!

“More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name. #ejima #ibeji #peterpaul #psquare#bigokoyetwins #birthdaytwins #blessed.”

Petar and Paul began their career together in St. Murumba secondary school, a small Catholic school in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria.

In 1999, they formed their own group, variously called “Double P”, “P&P”, and “Da Pees”, until they eventually settled on “P Square”.

They released many albums and recorded massive success together but went separate ways officially on the 25th of September 2017.

The breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer. Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.