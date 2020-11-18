Spotlight African Network, in conjunction with Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Wednesday organised an award event, to celebrate and reward women sweepers in Lagos State, who have shown exceptional qualities in the discharge of their duties.

The event which took place at NECA House Building, Ikeja, was tagged “Women Making A Difference: Community Service Awards 2.0”, and had in attendance women LAWMA sanitation workers from across the state.

In his address, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, commended Spotlight African Network for organising the event and recognising efforts of the sweepers in promoting a cleaner and livable environment in the State.

He said the Authority was totally committed to the welfare of the sanitation workers, and will ensure that the contractors pay them appropriately, adding that the agency has also gone a long way in giving insurance to the sweepers, to safeguard them against the hazards in their jobs.

Odumboni also stated that LAWMA would continue to organise strategic trainings for the sweepers, as part of efforts to equip them with the right skills in discharging their duties across the metropolis.

In her welcome address, the Founder and President Spotlight African Network, Barr. (Mrs.) Nonye Mike-Nnaji, expressed her delight in organising the award, stating that the event was meant to celebrate ordinary women who are totally dedicated to the task of keeping Lagos clean.

While congratulating the awardees and appreciating them for their outstanding input towards the betterment of the state, she said that Spotlight Africa has the vision of transforming the lives of at least 14,000 sweepers, in the next five years.

Sheri Williams, Chairman, MTECH Communications, in her keynote speech, commended the Lagos State Government for its efforts in improving the lives of women, especially those in the workforce of the state.

She applauded the women of LAWMA for giving their all in making the state cleaner and safer, irrespective of their numerous family commitments.

High-point of the event was the presentation of various awards to the sanitation workers who had distinguished themselves in the cause of their duties in Year 2020, with Adijat Adekunle emerging as the overall winner.