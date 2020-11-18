By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Through an approach that heralds collaborations, grassroots community impact and co-creation, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has had a hand in Shaping Africa’s Fashion Future.

A continent whose industry’s future is highly dependent on moving the conversation beyond creativity to adding value for the industry.

This propels the Lagos Fashion Week platform to lead various initiatives such as SHF Trains, Fashion Focus Africa, Fashion Focus Fund, Fashion Business Series, Green Access and SHF Showrooms which all serve to address the needs of a growing industry, with focus on knowledge acquisition, skills and capacity development, job creation for the continent and access to market opportunities.

Lagos Fashion Week forges ahead this season in its efforts to provide fashion brands with access to market opportunities, announces this season’s showrooms in partnership with Le New Black, Moda Operandi and Tranoi with some support from Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

Lagos Space Programme, BLOKE, Maxivive, Orange Culture, Nkwo and CLAN are currently showing on Tranoi until 21st December.

Other designers being featured include Lisa Folawiyo, IAMISIGO and Emmy Kasbit on Le New Black from Tuesday 24th November.

BLOKE and Lisa Folawiyo will also feature at a Moda Operandi trunk show alongside Christie Brown and Andrea Iyamah from Tuesday, 17th November all through to 1st December 2020.

The Lagos Fashion week team is relentless in its support of designers, which is very important considering the year we have all had.

COVID-19 brought along questions on the state of the fashion industry and coupled with civil unrest in Nigeria, small businesses have been negatively impacted by declining purchasing power, temporary closures as a result of compulsory lockdowns and most recently, looting of stores.

From inception, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week’s initiatives have focused on developing the industry through various avenues and we look forward to providing more avenues of support for our designers at such a critical time.

Lagos Fashion Week Presents help to establish connections between retail opportunities and innovative designers.

They give buyers, influencers, an engaged global audience, as well as, key opinion leaders the opportunity to shop African designer collections.