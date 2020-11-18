By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has urged her fans to remain hopeful as the year 2020 rolls slowly to an end.

The movie star shared a joyful video of herself dancing as she called 2020 a hell of a year.

Ini Edo said despite 2020 being one hell of a year, we still find a way to entertain ourselves.

The excited movie star prayed for a better tomorrow as she urged her fans to remain hopeful.

“2020 has been one hell of a year, yet we still find a way to amuse and entertain ourselves through it all after all, what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. Here is to what’s left of 2020 and a better tomorrow 🥂stay hopeful”, she wrote.