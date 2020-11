By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has proven to be a show-stopper as she stuns in a custom-made white and plaid suit.

The 26-year-old actress recently signed a whopping N15 million ambassadorial deal with Star Radler and Legend Nigeria.

To announce the collaboration on social media, Erica was dressed in a white and plaid ensemble, made by popular Nigerian stylist, Mai Atafo.

See more photos below