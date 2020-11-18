Ecobank Nigeria has concluded plans to step up awareness on non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetes to commemorate this year’s Ecobank Day.

Ecobank Day is a special day set aside every year by Ecobank Group, for management and staff of the bank to embark on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that impact its immediate environment and people.

This year’s theme is ‘Take Action Against Diabetes’ It is scheduled for Wednesday 18th November at 11 am.

Two specialists on Diabetes, Dr. Mosunmoluwa Obafemi Adio, Consultant Endocrinologist, Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) at UCH, Ibadan, and currently, a Consultant Endocrinologist With Evercare and Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho, Public Health Practitioner & Director, Saving One Million Lives Programme, Ministry of Health, Lagos State, will speak on how best to maintain a healthy lifestyle as a Diabetic patient and new breaks on the dreaded disease.

Also, a survivor will share his life experience.

2020 Ecobank Day events are being held virtually, to ensure safety from Covid-19.

Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, said “At Ecobank we take great pride in our commitment to ‘giving back’ to our communities and since 2013 we have held our annual Ecobank Day as our flagship event to do so. It is a day on which Ecobankers voluntarily give up their free time to help deserving causes and is also a focus for the Bank to make donations. Each year, a specific cause is supported, and these include education, maternal healthcare, safe water supplies, malaria prevention and cancer screening.”

He noted that the pan African bank last year decided to focus on raising awareness and helping to prevent Non-Communicable Diseases as a three-year campaign with this year focusing on Diabetes.

Biyi Olagbami, Chief Risk Officer, Ecobank Nigeria, said ,“We all need to do everything that we can to raise awareness to help prevent Diabetes and the other NCDs in Nigeria. Regrettably, most people don’t know that they have it. It can cause all sorts of complications, including kidney damage, sight loss, amputation of feet and even premature death.”

Olagbami, who also doubles as the lead CSR champion for Ecobank Nigeria disclosed that planned activities aimed at raising awareness about Diabetes, include informational webinars and controlled screening in strict adherence to measures outlined by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19.

He added that donations will also be extended to credible organisations for training healthcare professional, equipping care structures, field monitoring and evaluation, advocacy.