Federal lawmakers from Ebonyi State said they are not defecting from the PDP to the APC, like Governor Dave Umahi.
The lawmakers, three senators and five House of Representatives members said they remain loyal to the PDP.
Spokesperson for the group, Senator Sam Egwu, also a former governor said:
“Not a single member of the PDP Ebonyi caucus of the National Assembly is defecting to APC.
“The three senators and five house of representatives members remain proud card-carrying members of the PDP, the platform under which we contest and won elections in 2019,” Egwu added.
For the PDP three senators and five federal LAWMAKERS NOT to follow Governor Umahi to APC is a matter of Democracy being in action. Gone are the days when politicians follow a governor cheapishly because the governor has embezzled state money and think they can take every body with them because they see them selves as godfather. When Governor Umahi leaves office after 2vyears, I hope all Eboyin house of Assembly members will desert Umahi, and they will all leave him naked.