After seven months of no community transmission, a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia will see the state go into a strict six-day lockdown as a “circuit breaker” to get the virus under control.

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Wednesday.

“As of midnight tonight we need our community to pause for six days,’’ Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.

“A series of wide-ranging restrictions will be implemented to significantly reduce mobility in the community to stop the spread, to stamp out this virus.’’

The state of around 1.7 million people recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 22.

All the infections are linked to a cluster in the north of the capital city Adelaide.

From midnight, the state will come to a standstill, with pubs, cafes, takeaway food, and universities to shut.

Wherever South Australians are when the restrictions come into force is where they must remain for six days.

“If you are in a location at the commencement of these restrictions you will be required to stay there,” police commissioner Grant Stevens said.

Residents will not be permitted to leave their home to exercise and only one person per household will be allowed to visit a supermarket per day.

Face masks will be mandatory outside the home.

Smith warned against panic buying at supermarkets and said police would be on standby.

Authorities would take action if they see any civil disorder, he said.

Schools and childcare will only be open to essential workers.

Regional travel, weddings and funerals will be banned.