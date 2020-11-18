By Taiye Agbaje/Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, today revoked the bail given alleged pension thief Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina, now a dismissed a civil servant was the former Chairman, defunct Presidential Pension Reformed Task Team (PPRTT).

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order in a ruling, also issued a bench warrant for Maina’s arrest anywhere he is sighted.

The EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, while making the application, told the court that the former pension boss had jumped bail.

Maina was granted a bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving senator.

Senator Ali Ndume, who stood for him, had reported that he could not locate Maina again.