By Taiwo Okanlawon

Canada-based Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Abdullah Abubakre also known as Ayola has released a new single titled ‘Fe Mi’, off his debut project, an extended playlist titled “SCUM”.

According to the singer, the new single is the epic example of his soul side.

He said, “Fe Mi is an Afrosoul/RnB record off my debut EP “Scum”. Written sometime this year, Fe mi offers insight into my soulful vibe as you would know I always characterize myself as Afrosoul/Afropop? Well, Fe mi is the epic example of my soul side.

Ayola’s SCUM EP is set to drop on 20th of November after it was postponed amid #EndSARS campaign in October. It will be his first project after he joined Soul City Music Co-op, an artist-owned music label based in Windsor, Ontario.

Ayola effortlessly blends his Nigerian roots with a Western pop sensibility, traversing genres to create powerful and immaculately-produced recordings. The singer aims to create a music space where fans can immerse themselves in a different musical experience.

