Two-term former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said it is time for Nigeria to produce a president from Igbo land.

Okorocha who is the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District also promised Nigerians that if he heeds to the clarion call by some Nigerians to contest for presidency in 2023 and wins, he would ensure that the perceived political “unbalanced equation” of things in all parts of the country is “balanced.”

Okorocha disclosed this yesterday at his residence at Spibat, in Owerri capital city, when a South-East-based political pressure group, known as Igbo for Rochas Movement 2023, led by Jeff Nwoha, from the five states of the Southeast zone, visited him while staging a call of beckoning for him to contest for the presidency in 2023.

According to Okorocha, all regions have produced a president and it’s only the Southeast region that is yet to occupy the number one position.

He believes that the Igbo would do a new thing in Nigeria if given the chance as Nigeria will be able to compete economically with other developed nations of the world.

Speaking, Okorocha said: “I am happy because you find me worthy. I am happy because you have made huge sacrifices driving through the long distance to meet with me on Nigeria’s presidency. I have read in between lines of your submission. That you want a Nigerian presidency of Igbo extraction and you have found me worthy for this position. I feel honoured and I am happy.

“Let me salute you in the manner which you have conducted yourself in a more peaceful approach and this is commendable. “It is true that Igbo are highly misunderstood but allow me to say that Igbo are the most peaceful Nigerians and wherever you find them they are building bridges of peace and economic development. The Igbos are the only people that have invested more outside than what they had invested in their own land.”

“Igbo people alone cannot make the president of Nigeria. We need the support of other regions of this country to produce the president of Nigeria. We need the Hausa, Yoruba and other regions to be able to produce the presidency.

“For me, I have run for this office of the presidency using different political parties and up to three times now, I have run for the office of the presidency under the ANPP, and the second time under PDP, the third time in APC, and now If I must run it is for the unity of Nigeria. If I must run, it must be for the empowerment of the youths of Nigeria, and if I must run for the presidency, it will be to make this nation compete with other greater nations of the world economically,” he added.

Okorocha reiterated that “The North has produced a president, the West has produced the president and the South-south has also produced a president of this country and we have seen all they have done. It is time for Igbo to produce a president and let us see how the Igbo will change this country.”

Okorocha further stressed that Nigeria needs to be fixed and brought back on track while stressing that there was the need for the nation to be on the right pedestal.

“It is a wake-up call to balance this unbalanced equation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria can only vote for a person that can guarantee peace and unity of Nigeria. If I must run, it is not for the profit of the job, but for peace. If I must run, there will be free education. If there is any problem, I have the capacity to fix it,” he said.