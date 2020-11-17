By Kazeem Ugbodaga

US President-elect, Joe Biden has revealed what Americans want from his coming administration.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump at the US presidential poll, but the president has refused to accept defeat.

Biden has ignored Trump’s numerous rants and is focused on tackling Americans challenges.

The President-elect in a tweet said Americans wants him and Kamala Harris to deliver results once they take over the helms of governance.

“Americans want us to cooperate. They want us to deliver results. That’s the choice Kamala and I will make.

“That’s why I am pleased that today we were able to bring together business and labor leaders to make that choice with us.

“We’re all Americans. Let’s get to work together,” he tweeted.