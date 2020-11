Nigeria’s Super Eagles and their coach, Gernot Rohr, said they are ready for success in their AFCON qualifying match today.

The Eagles will meet Sierra Leone’s Leone Stars in Day 4 of their Group L match.

The riveting match will take place at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown from 5pm.

Rohr and William Troost-Ekong spoke with a correspondent of Super Eagles TV on YouTube.

Watch: