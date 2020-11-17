By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Renowned motivational speaker, founder and Senior Pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has been named as a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

Forbes Councils, senior-level executives, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.⁠

The best-selling author who is the President of Success Power International and Daystar Leadership Academy, is well-known for his expertise in strategic and organisational leadership.

Dr. Adeyemi, who is also the founder of Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy⁠, took to social media to express his excitement about the new role and explained what the new position means.

He wrote: “I’m excited to share something with you. Something that has been in the works for a while now.⁠

I typically don’t share many of my personal accomplishments as I am focused on bringing support and results to our corporate and community partners and clients⁠.

But I am very honored to be accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council.⁠

What does that mean?⁠

Well if you know anything about Forbes, they have built a prestigious publication for business leaders and executives. But they have also cultivated that community to become a resource.⁠

Again, myself and our team at Sam Adeyemi GLC are thrilled by what this platform will mean for our organization and YOURS. We are honored to have you celebrate this with us. ⁠

Warmly,⁠

Dr. Sam Adeyemi⁠

Principal⁠

Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy⁠

