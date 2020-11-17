By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has said he is considering investing in football and would buy a 35 percent stake in English professional football club, Arsenal FC.

The politician disclosed this via his verified Facebook page, stating that the main aim is for the English football club to lift the Champions League and Premier League back to back.

Kalu highlighted the success with Enyimba football club between 2000-2007 as continually increasing his passion for football.

While Kalu was governor of Abia between 1999-2007, Enyimba won the Nigeria Professional Football League five times ( 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2007). The local club also became the first Nigerian side to win the CAF Champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004 and the CAF Super Cup in 2004 and 2005.