Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, will chair the 2020 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) holding in Jos, Plateau, from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.

Mr Dan Manjang, Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee for the festival, disclosed this on Tuesday when he led members of the body on an advocacy visit to the leadership of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Manjang, who is also the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, also said that Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

He also said that Gov. Simon Lalong who would be the Chief Host would declare the event open.

He gave the Theme of the festival as “Post COVID-19 and Cultural Dynamism”.

The commissioner said that the State would use the festival to change the negative narrative about Plateau.

“If all the 36 states are coming here, we will let them understand that the state is conducive for them to live here, despite the negative publicity we have had in recent times.

“This is particularly in terms of security challenges we have experienced from time to time, which is a global phenomenon.

“We are here to let journalists know formally that an event of this nature is coming up in the state and to seek NUJ’s collaboration because governance in itself is media.

“All that you do if it is not put in the public domain through the media will be like you have not done nothing, and that is why we are here to seek collaboration for the coverage of the event,’’ he said.

According to him, the event will start on Nov. 22 with cultural shows at Langfield Leisure Park, while the opening ceremony will hold on Nov. 23 at Rwang Pam Stadium.

Manjang added that the event would be rounded off with a golf tournament, saying that all the golfers would appear in cultural costumes.

Mr Paul Jatau, Chairman of the Council, assured the committee that journalists would do their best to promote the festival.

Jatau added that journalists were ready and willing to change the negative narrative about the state for the benefit of all.