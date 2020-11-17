By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Irate Okada riders clashed with Task Force officials on Tuesday at Rainbow area on Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway with three vehicles belonging to the Task Force damaged and one person injured.

It was gathered that the Task Force officials were at the area to enforce compliance to the road traffic law of the state which prohibited okara riders from plying certain routes, among others.

Taofeek Adebayo, Task Force spokesman said the operatives of the agency based on series of complaints from the public about activities of okada riders using their bikes to rob them of their valuables and plying restricted routes, went out to the area for enforcement.

“After impounding about 74 okadas caught plying one-way and those operating on highway, Okada riders mobilised themselves and attacked officers of the agency.

“They damaged beyond repair two of our vehicles with one of our trucks.

“A Paramilitary officer attached to the Agency, Ganiyu Mustapha, was wounded with broken bottles and cutlass because he mistakenly ran into the mob,” he said.

Adebayo stated that since the #EndSARS protest, every motorists, including okada riders operate with impunity, thereby causing serious traffic gridlock across the State.

“We had a stakeholders meeting with their Okada leaders and they made us to understand that all.those flagrantly disobeying the laws are not responsible to any associations in Lagos.

“We must all join hands together to salvage the State from the hands of these notorious criminals who use okada to perpetuate evil to the public,” he said.