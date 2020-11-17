By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said that senior pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, was right she rejected being President Buhari’s running mate in 2011.

The former minister responded to the pastor’s claims via a Twitter post where she revealed a lot of people have been asking if it is true she rejected the offer.

Oby said she laughed at many messages people sent to her after they read pastor Tunde Bakare’s factual statement. She said she wasted no time in saying “NO”.

Earlier this week, Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed that Oby Ezekwesili was contacted to run alongside President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011. Others who Bakare said were contacted to run with the president are current Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, current Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo, and Jimi Agbaje.

Many People: Please tell us, is it true you actually rejected the offer to be Vice Presidential Candidate to Buhari as Pastor Bakare @T_Bakare said? Me: Yes it is true. Any more questions? ✍🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) November 17, 2020