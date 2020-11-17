Popular Nollywood comic actor, Charles Inojie is today Nov 17th, celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Obehi Inojie.

The actor who is famous for his role as Lucky Johnson in the M-net produced TV series, ‘The Johnsons’, took to social media to celebrate his wife who he described as a “friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one”.

He wrote: “Glory be to God Almighty for keeping us strong these past eight years. 🙏🙏🙏

–

@obehiinojie thanks for being a friend, sister, mother and wife all rolled into one🥰💋🥰

–

U dey try abeg. Even me know say I no easy 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

–

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to us🍾🍻🥂🎂📯🕺”

