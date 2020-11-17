Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has made two changes to the side that played a 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in today’s return leg fixture at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

Left-back Zaidu Sanusi is replaced by Ola Aina, while Leicester forward was picked in place of injured Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian coach however kept fate with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after many fans blamed him for his poor performance as the Eagles squandered a four-goal lead on Friday.

Apart from Sanusi who was dropped, the other three players in the defense – Kevin Akpoguma, William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun – retained their place.

Oghenakaro Etebo and Joe Aribo will play in the midfield, while captain Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Samuel Chukwueze all return to the team.

Iheanacho will lead the Eagles attack in place of the injured Osimhen.

The Eagles need only a draw to qualify for the AFCON after the second-placed Benin Republic played a goalless draw against Lesotho in the group’s other game.